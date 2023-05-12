AVENGED SEVENFOLD Release New Single "We Love You"; Official VR 360° Video Streaming
May 12, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Avenged Sevenfold have released a VR 360° video for "We Love You", featured on the band's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., out June 2 via Warner Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Nobody"
"We Love You"
"Cosmic"
"Beautiful"
"Easier"
"G"
"(O)rdinary"
"(D)eath"
"Life Is But A Dream..."
"We Love You" video:
"Nobody" video:
Avenged Sevenfold recently announced the second leg of their extensive Life Is But A Dream… North American tour - featuring support from Falling In Reverse. Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on October 15. Fans will have the opportunity to hear the group’s first single in seven years, “Nobody”, and their new album Life is But A Dream… for the first time live during the 30 show outing.
The first leg with support from Alexisonfire includes thirteen cities across the US and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. The group kicks off their 2023 solo touring run with two unique one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles this June.
Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.
Leg 1:
July
18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
21 - Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre
22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
24 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
31 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
August
2 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Leg 2:
September
16 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
17 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
20 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *
28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
October
2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
3 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
* not a Live Nation Date
^ without Falling In Reverse