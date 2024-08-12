AVENGED SEVENFOLD To Perform Waking The Fallen And City Of Evil Albums At Special California Club Show

Deathbats Club presents Death By Stereo, with special guests Avenged Sevenfold (playing their albums Waking The Fallen and City Of Evil), on Friday October 25 at The Observatory Orange County in Santa Ana, CA.

Tickets on sale Friday August 16 at 10 AM, PT. You must have a deathbat to purchase tickets. For those interested in joining the Deathbats club, you can join here.

Avenged Sevenfold vocalist, M. Shadows, sat down with Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal vocalist at Copenhell festival back on June 19. Check out the video below: