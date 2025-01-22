AVERSED – “Lucid Decapitation” Single, Music Video Released

Massachusetts’s Aversed share more new music from their forthcoming album. Today, the group’s new digital single and music video “Lucid Decapitation” makes its way online, showcasing their intense, progressive, and blistering performance.

"In 1905, French physician Dr. Jacques Beaurieux performed an experiment on prisoners condemned to die by guillotine. Immediately after his subjects were decapitated, he called out their names seeking to determine to what extent and for how long consciousness remained in their detached skulls,” explains drummer Jeff Saltzman. “In ‘Lucid Decapitation,’ we explore the horrifying prospect of being subjected to such a test, and our world’s hunger for knowledge, regardless of the cost. What does it feel like to be a head, detached from your body? Can science ever be justified in performing such grisly experiments?"

Interesting themes for an interesting album that takes extreme, gothic and melodic death metal inspirations and builds them to create something uniquely Aversed. “Lucid Decapitation” follows up “Cross To Bear”, which weaved wondrous awe with righteous anger and left fans anxious for more new music.

Packaged with intriguing artwork from Adam Burke (Unto Others, Gatecreeper, Cloak) of Nightjar Illustration, and self-produced by guitarists Alden Marchand and Sungwoo Jeong with orchestrations composed/arranged by Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Silent Skies, Pain Of Salvation), the album is mixed by AJ Viana (Wormhole, Hath, Cognitive) and mastered by Brad Boatright (Code Orange, Obituary, 200 Stab Wounds) at Audiosiege.

Erasure Of Color will be in stores and online March 21, 2025 and preorders are now available on CD, limited-edition (300) smoke colored vinyl and exclusive limited (100) cassette at this location.

Tracklisting:

"To Cover Up The Sky"

"Cross To Bear"

"Lucid Decapitation"

"Inexorable"

"Burn"

"Solitary"

"Erasure Of Color"

"Yearning"

"Departures"

"Lucid Decapitation":

"Cross To Bear":