AVERSED Release "Laboratory" Music Video

New England-based extreme metal quintet, Aversed, has released a video for the scientific-inspired track, “Laboratory”, from the band’s upcoming release, Impermanent, out March 19,

“‘Laboratory’ turns self-reflection and actualization on its head, discussing the consequences of ignoring and exploiting the natural world for our own gain regardless of its spiritual or intellectual benefit,” says drummer Jeff Saltzman. “In this interconnected world, we sow the seeds of our mechanized destruction if we only look inward rather than aim to help others."

“Laboratory” was inspired by Saltzman’s own time working in a biology laboratory and its effects on the world outside of the lab. “Despite our cutting-edge research, we weren’t helping a soul,” he says. “What’s the point? ‘Laboratory’ is my criticism of the pursuit of scientific progress just for the sake of progress.”

Mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Agonist, Shadow Of Intent), Impermanent illustrates Aversed’s unique approach to songwriting with nine diverse compositions full of catchy hooks and vast melodies.

Pre-orders for Impermanent are available now at this location. In addition to the album, a variety of bundles are also available.

With the release of Impermanent, Aversed presents a metal experience cultivated of unprecedented beauty and torment. The third release following 2011’s self-titled EP and 2016’s Renewal EP, Impermanent marks a turning point for the New England scene veterans as they pivot from melodic death metal towards a nuanced balance of blackened and orchestral melodic metal.

Tracklisting:

"Natsukashi"

"Close My Eyes"

"Laboratory"

"Impermanent"

"Abandoned"

"The Solar Sea"

"Malaise"

"Spiraling"

"Nightshade"

"Impermanent" video:

Aversed is:

Haydee Irizarry - vocals

Sungwoo Jeong - guitars

Alden Marchand - guitars

Peter Albert de Reyna - bass

Jeff Saltzman - drums