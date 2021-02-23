AVERSED Reveals “Close My Eyes” Video

New England-based extreme metal quintet Aversed has revealed a fourth single, “Close My Eyes,” from their upcoming third release, Impermanent, which is scheduled for release on March 19.

Showcasing vocalist Haydee Irizarry’s ability to alternate between soaring clean vocals and guttural growls, “Close My Eyes” addresses the ubiquitous desire to find purpose beyond the 9 to 5 daily grind.

Says drummer Jeff Saltzman, “This pent-up energy is compounded by our inability to confront the constant feed of inequality and injustice forced into our lives each day, beholden to a system that demands all our time and energy just to survive.”

Mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Agonist, Shadow Of Intent), Impermanent illustrates Aversed’s unique approach to songwriting with nine diverse compositions full of catchy hooks and vast melodies. Pre-orders for Impermanent are available now via Bandcamp. In addition to the album, a variety of bundles are also available.

Tracklisting:

"Natsukashi"

"Close My Eyes"

"Laboratory"

"Impermanent"

"Abandoned"

"The Solar Sea"

"Malaise"

"Spiraling"

"Nightshade"

"Close My Eyes" video:

"Abandoned":

"Impermanent":

"Laboratory":