AVERSED Reveals Video For Title Track From Upcoming Album, Impermanent

Extreme melodic metal band Aversed has revealed a video for the title track from their upcoming album, Impermanent, due out March 19, 2021.

“The album Impermanent presents our own struggles with anxiety and depression reflected on the backdrop of environmental collapse on Earth,” says vocalist Haydee Irizarry. “We present this inevitable human destruction as a chance for a beautiful rebirth, as a chance for new life to flourish, which I think is a good metaphor for the healing mind as well. The title track is one of the best total representations of the theme of the album, and one of the most intense songs we have ever written. We could not be happier with how director Tony Simone (Abiotic, Pathogenic) brought this apocalyptic vision to life.”

With the release of Impermanent, Aversed presents a metal experience cultivated of unprecedented beauty and torment. The third release following 2011’s self-titled EP and 2016’s Renewal EP, Impermanent marks a turning point for the New England scene veterans as they pivot from melodic death metal towards a nuanced balance of blackened and orchestral melodic metal.

Mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Agonist, Shadow Of Intent), Impermanent illustrates Aversed’s unique approach to songwriting with nine diverse compositions full of catchy hooks and vast melodies.

Tracklisting:

"Natsukashi"

"Close My Eyes"

"Laboratory"

"Impermanent"

"Abandoned"

"The Solar Sea"

"Malaise"

"Spiraling"

"Nightshade"

Pre-orders for Impermanent are available now at this location. In addition to the album, a variety of bundles are also available.

Aversed is:

Haydee Irizarry - vocals

Sungwoo Jeong - guitars

Alden Marchand - guitars

Peter Albert de Reyna - bass

Jeff Saltzman - drums