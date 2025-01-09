AVULSED Release "Blood Monolith" Single And Lyric Video

Legendary Spanish death metal band, Avulsed, have released the new single, "Blood Monolith", featured on their eighth full length album, Phoenix Cryptobiosis, out March 4 via Xtreem Music on CD, 12"LP, Cassette & Digital formats.

Stream the single here, and watch the official lyric video below:

Avulsed, formed in 1991 by their vocalist Dave Rotten, runs for almost 34 years of uninterrupted devotion to death metal, and although they recently underwent a drastic lineup change, where only Dave Rotten and drummer Santiago Arroyo "Gog" decided to continue with the band and immediately recovered with the incorporation of new members Alejandro Lobo (guitar), Alex Nihil (bass) and Victor Dws (guitar), completing the composition and recording process of the new album and continuing without rest, their live activity.

Phoenix Cryptobiosis is Avulsed's eighth studio album, the first with new songs after 12 years since Ritual Zombi, and will be a step forward in the band's style and sound, maintaining all the characteristics, but with a notable qualitative progress in all aspects. While some songs were written by some of the former members, the majority have been composed by the current lineup and will undoubtedly add a touch of freshness to the band's sound. Surely, every fan of Avulsed will enjoy this new work a lot!

The recording of Phoenix Cryptobiosis took place between the months of September and October in different studios, being mixed at the beginning of November at the Acórdica Studios, owned by guitarist Alejandro Lobo, and then being mastered at the MK2 Studio (Ivrea/Italy) by Davide Billia, drummer for bands like Beheaded, Antropofagus, ex-Hour Of Penance, ex-Putridity, ex-Septycal Gorge... and all this has really achieved the best sound of the band in their entire career.

The cover art was created, once again, by the infallible Ukrainian artist Daemorph Art, who has perfectly captured the concept of the resurgence of Avulsed.

According to Dave Rotten: "The title of the album, although it had already been half decided for many years with the word "Cryptobiosis", has been somewhat prophetic, since cryptobiosis is a state that consists of the suspension of the metabolic processes, in which some living beings enter when environmental conditions become extreme. Avulsed has remained in a state of cryptobiosis for many years and it is now that the ideal conditions have been met for it to re-emerge, as a phoenix, of the beast unleashed in all its splendor, fury and power."

Phoenix Cryptobiosis tracklisting:

"Limbs Regeneration" (inst.)

"Lacerate To Dominate"

"Blood Monolith"

"Unrotted"

"Guts Of The Gore Gods"

"Phoenix Cryptobiosis"

"Devotion For Putrefaction"

"Neverborn Monstrosity"

"Dismembered"

"Bio-Cadaver"

"Wandering Putrid Souls"

"Lacerate To Dominate" video:

