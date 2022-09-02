AXEL RUDI PELL - Lost XXIII European Tour Dates Announced
September 2, 2022, an hour ago
German guitar wizard, Axel Rudi Pell, will embark on his Lost XXIII tour on September 7th in Bochum, Germany with special guests, Mad Max. The complete schedule is as follows:
September
7 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
8 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
9 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju
10 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 - Vienna, Austria - ((szene))
14 - Prague - Czech Republic - Meet Factory
16 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
17 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
18 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
20 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
21 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Central
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
25 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
Axel Rudi Pell released his latest album, Lost XXIII, in April 2022. It was produced by Axel Rudi Pell, mixed by Tommy Geiger, mastered by Ulf Horbelt, and the mysterious cover artwork was once again designed by Thomas Ewerhard (Gotthard, Edguy, Sons Of Apollo, among others).
Tracklisting:
"Lost XXIII Prequel" (Intro)
"Survive"
"No Compromise"
"Down On The Streets"
"Gone With The Wind"
"Freight Train"
"Follow The Beast"
"Fly With Me"
"The Rise Of Ankhoor"
"Lost XXIII"
"Quarantined 1" (bonus track CD digipak)
"Down On The Streets" lyric video:
"Survive" lyric video:
Lineup:
Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals
Axel Rudi Pell - Lead and Rhythm Guitars
Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards
Volker Krawczak - Bass
Bobby Rondinelli - Drums