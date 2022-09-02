AXEL RUDI PELL - Lost XXIII European Tour Dates Announced

German guitar wizard, Axel Rudi Pell, will embark on his Lost XXIII tour on September 7th in Bochum, Germany with special guests, Mad Max. The complete schedule is as follows:

September

7 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

8 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

9 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

10 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 - Vienna, Austria - ((szene))

14 - Prague - Czech Republic - Meet Factory

16 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

17 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

18 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

20 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

21 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

23 - Erfurt, Germany - Central

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

25 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

Axel Rudi Pell released his latest album, Lost XXIII, in April 2022. It was produced by Axel Rudi Pell, mixed by Tommy Geiger, mastered by Ulf Horbelt, and the mysterious cover artwork was once again designed by Thomas Ewerhard (Gotthard, Edguy, Sons Of Apollo, among others).

Tracklisting:

"Lost XXIII Prequel" (Intro)

"Survive"

"No Compromise"

"Down On The Streets"

"Gone With The Wind"

"Freight Train"

"Follow The Beast"

"Fly With Me"

"The Rise Of Ankhoor"

"Lost XXIII"

"Quarantined 1" (bonus track CD digipak)

"Down On The Streets" lyric video:

"Survive" lyric video:

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

Volker Krawczak - Bass

Bobby Rondinelli - Drums