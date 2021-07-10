AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Announces Casting Call For New STAR ONE Video

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen, who is currently working on a new Star One album, has checked in with the following message to the fans:

"Dear Ayreonauts, important question! We will shoot a video clip for one of the new Star One tracks on August 24 in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. We need a few people who will be prominently featured in the video. No speaking parts but physical acting and facial expressions. Would you be interested or do you know someone? Please email staronemusicvideocasting@gmail.com and copy me: arjen@arjenlucassen.com. I really hope you can help us, thanks in advance!"

In an October 2020 interview with BraveWords, Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen revealed he was planning on returning to his Star One project, saying "each album I do is a reaction to the previous one, so I want to do a heavy album after Transitus. I want to do a colder album now (laughs). I think the last Star One album was 10 years ago, so I think it's time for a new one."

Lucassen recently confirmed that a new Star One album is indeed in the works. He has unveiled some finished artwork for record, revealing it is "a reference is to Back To The Future; the clock tower was struck by lightning at 10:04. The album is PROGressing nicely, more updates following!"

Below is an update on the album's progress, with Lucassen revealing the concept for the record.

Lucassen launched Star One in 2002 with the debut album, Space Metal, and followed it up in 2010 with Victims Of The Modern Age. The line-up included Lucassen, Russell Allen (Symphony X), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity), Damian Wilson (Threshold), Ed Warby (Gorefest), Peter Vink (HDK) and keyboardist Joost van den Broek.

Star One toured for Space Metal in 2002, recording filming their show in Rijssen, Netherlands for the live album / DVD release, Live On Earth.