AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Reveals SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION Debut Album Cover Artwork

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen recently revealed he has a new project in the works. Details are trickling out slowly, and he has checked in with the following update:

"WARNING! Grab your sunglasses! Here is the flashy front cover of the first album of my new band, Supersonic Revolution, with lots of '70s references. Made by Claudio Bergamin Art, photos by Lori A. Linstruth, layout by Élan López and Roy Koch, and logo by some tall hippie. Hope you can handle it… hurts the eyes, huh?"

Lucassen has revealed Supersonic Revolution is not another one of his metal opera projects:

"And another piece of the teasing puzzle. Meet my new band Supersonic Revolution… so proud of these amazing musicians!"

Line-up:

Arjen Lucassen - bass

Jaycee - vocals

Joost van den Broek - Hammond (Ayreon, Star One ex-After Forever)

Timo Somers - guitar (ex-Delain)

Koen Herfst - drums (Anneke van Giersbergen, Vandenberg)

Stay tuned for more updates.