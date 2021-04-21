AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Talks Wanting JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD To Sing On Transitus Album - "Unfortunately, Their Manager Said He Would Be Too Busy" (Video)

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with the following update:

"I closely follow the Sea of Tranquility YouTube channel and I had the pleasure to have a nice chat with host Peter Pardo. Amongst many other things we discussed my doubts (in hindsight) about releasing Transitus as an Ayreon album, and about my excitement for the new Star One album. Hope you enjoy!"

During the conversation Lucassen revealed he tried to get Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford to sing on his most recent Ayreon album, Transitus.

Lucassen: "The big names are really hard to get. I got Bruce Dickinson, I've tried to get Rob Halford many times but their manager, she's not even playing it (the music) to him. That's frustrating because I know if he would hear it... I actually asked him for Transitus for the song 'Get Out! Now!' Eventually, I got Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) to sing it which is great, too, but Rob Halford was my first choice there. I grew up with Priest, especially the very first albums like Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings Of Destiny. I know everyone hates Rocka Rolla but I love it (laughs). I tried Halford but unfortunately their manager said he would be too busy. and he didn't even get to hear it."

In an October 2020 interview with BraveWords, Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen revealed he was planning on returning to his Star One project, saying "each album I do is a reaction to the previous one, so I want to do a heavy album after Transitus. I want to do a colder album now (laughs). I think the last Star One album was 10 years ago, so I think it's time for a new one."

Lucassen recently confirmed that a new Star One album is indeed in the works. He has teased the as-yet-unitled album's artwork via social media. Check out the first taste below.

Lucassen's Star One video message can be viewed below.

Lucassen launched Star One in 2002 with the debut album, Space Metal, and followed it up in 2010 with Victims Of The Modern Age. The line-up included Lucassen, Russell Allen (Symphony X), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity), Damian Wilson (Threshold), Ed Warby (Gorefest), Peter Vink (HDK) and keyboardist Joost van den Broek.

Star One toured for Space Metal in 2002, recording filming their show in Rijssen, Netherlands for the live album / DVD release, Live On Earth.