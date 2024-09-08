AYREON - The Week Of The Migrator Kicks Off Via Discord Tomorrow; Details Revealed

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with the following update:

"As you know, no Ayreon live shows are being held this year, however, that didn’t stop the amazing Ayreon community from organizing their own Online Ayreon week! Titled The Week Of The Migrator, the Official Ayreon community on Discord has prepared several community activities related to all things Ayreon from the 16th to the 20th of September:

Monday, September 16th:

- 9:00am CEST / 3:00am EDT: Ayreon Radio - A listenthrough of all Ayreon studio albums to kick off the week, will keep running for the entire duration of the Ayreon discography.

Tuesday, September 17th:

- 7:30pm CEST / 1:30pm EDT: Supersonic Revolution & Plan Nine Hangout - Q&A hangout featuring very special guests Robert Soeterboek and John “Jaycee” Cuijpers.

Wednesday, September 18th:

- 3:00pm CEST / 9:00am EDT: Toehider Live! - Mike Mills plays Ayreon... and other tales.

- 5:30pm CEST / 12:30pm EDT: Universe Hangout - Q&A hangout featuring very special guests Arjen Lucassen, Tommy Karevik and Lisette van den Berg.

- Post Hangout: Ayreon Universe watch party.

Thursday, September 19th:

- 9:00am CEST / 3:00am EDT: Ayreon Radio (And Other Tales) - A listenthrough of Arjen Lucassen’s side projects (Star One, Ambeon, Stream of Passion, The Gentle Storm...), will keep running for the duration of the selected albums.

Friday, September 20th:

- 7:00pm CEST / 1:00pm EDT: Quizmasters! - Ayreon themed Kahoot (quiz) with a rare Ayreon collectible as a prize!

Head over to Discord to join the server, chat with fellow Ayreonauts and take flight along with the Migrator."