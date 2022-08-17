BAALZAGOTH Release “Suffering” Video

Polish band Baalzagoth has published a new video from their debut album titled Morbid Persecutions. This record was released April 15, 2022 by Mara Productions (webstore) on CD (jewelcase, digipak with slipcase).

Music was recorded, mixed and mastered by Filip “Heinrich” Hałucha at Heinrich House Studio. In the past he cooperated with such bands as Azarath, Behemoth, Deus Mortem and Hate. Cover artwork by Jesus Lhysta “Rotted Artist” (Codex Nero, Hegony).

A new video for the track “Suffering” is available below. Video in the field by Kuna - Studio Kreatywne and post-production by Temira De Temirin.