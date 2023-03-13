BABYLON A.D., ROXX GANG, HELIX And More Featured In New Issue Of Rocknation; Free To Read Online

Issue #28 of Rocknation is now available and features 18 exclusive interviews with Babylon A.D. (pictured above), Roxx Gang, Angels In Vein, Cherry St., Decoy, Lastworld, Mad Margritt, Aor, Keldian (Norway), Cyanide 4 (Greece), Santa Cruz, Helix (concert footage of RokIsland fest), and more.

Babylon A.D. excerpt:

Derek Davis: "We have 14 songs total on the new release, all taken from our live show sets. Of course we have the hits, 'Hammer Swings Down', 'Kid Goes Wild', 'Bang Go The Bells' from our debut release, also 'Bad Blood' from the Nothing Sacred album and songs from American Blitzkrieg, The Lost Sessions and our last album, Revelation Highway, are included. We had three shows to choose songs from that were mobile unit recordings. But most of the songs were taken from one show at Swiss Park Concert Hall In Newark CA. They seemed to sound the most together."



Roxx Gang excerpt:

Kevin Steele: "Well, on our first album, Things You’ve Never Done Before, the lyrics and melodies were mine but I didn’t play a large role in the music. I had always wanted a bluesy, hard rock band in the vein of Aerosmith but with a guitar player like Wade Hayes (who was one of the greatest but most overlooked guitarists of that era in my opinion) a lot of my songs like 'Ball n’ Chain' & 'Red Rose' got pulled into more of a metal vibe. There was also 'Live Fast Die Young' which although a good song, I wasn’t entirely comfortable with. On 'The Voodoo You Love' I was maturing as a songwriter and contributing more to the music and you can hear it in the direction we took. It was the first time saxophone and honky tonk piano were used and the first time I played harmonica on a Roxx Gang record. One thing most people don’t know is that with the exception of 'Time Bomb' and 'Thick As Thieves' all the songs on The Voodoo You Love were performed by the original Roxx Gang lineup. By the time the record came out the new line up was intact so I felt we should use their picture on the album cover."

Rocknation is free for everyone to read online, here.