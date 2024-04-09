BABYLON A.D. To Release Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day Album In May; US Tour Dates Announced

Babylon A.D. announce their brand new studio album, Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day, to be released May 17 via Perris Records.

It’s been six years since the last studio album, Revelation Highway, came out and the band has grown a lot since then. The live album that was released last year, Live Lightning really super-charged the band to get back on their game and they really put a lot of time and effort into the album and it really paid off. The band had over 20 songs to choose from and they picked what they believe are the best 11 tracks to represent the band's sound and direction.

Songs like the opening adrenaline rushed driving track, “Wrecking Machine”, the slow burn metal rocker “Pain”, and the atmospheric “Crashed Into The Sun”, really capture the bands diversity of musical tastes and the input of the band members contributions. While songs like “Face Of GOD”, “I Will Never Break Again” and “Sometimes Love Is Hell” are all great ballad musical arrangements and really have some interesting lyrical content and visual story telling that Vocalist/Songwriter Derek Davis has written for the listener. The big hook choruses the band is known for like the title track “Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day”, “White Hot Bullet" and the very melodic track “Looking For A Heartbeat” reminisce their first album.

Derek Davis is really excited about the new record, "The fans are really gonna love the new Babylon A.D. album. You know what they say’ “Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day” and this album took some time but “man was it worth the wait! We got real lucky to have Grammy award winner David Donnelly ‘DNA Mastering’ to master the album, he’s done many top records we’ve all heard, Motley Crue, Chicago, Aerosmith, Slas” and a whole lot more bands we all know. This guy has got a great ear and knows his turf."

Tom Mathers, Perris Records President shared his thoughts on the new album, "The new Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day studio CD is what the Babylon A.D. fans have been waiting for. It is like the band went back in time and captured the style and influence of their debut "Self titled" release on Arista Records. The opening track 'Wrecking Machine' is a hard driving rocker & 'Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day' has a HUGE killer chorus that you will be singing along with. This release guarantees every Babylon A.D. fan will not be disappointed."

Babylon A.D. can’t wait to start playing the songs live and have some very exciting shows coming up. Current dates listed below.

You can pre-order the autographed CD bundle at perrisrecords.com/babylon-a-d.

Tracklisting:

"Wrecking Machine"

"Pain"

"Sometimes Love Is Hell"

"Rome Wasn't Built In A Day"

"Looking For A Heartbeat"

"I Will Never Break Again"

"White Hot Bullet"

"Crashed Into The Sun"

"Face Of GOD"

"Shut Up"

"Super Beast"





Album details:

Produced, Mixed, Engineered by Derek Davis @ The BADMOFO’s Recording Studio, Pleasanton, CA.

Drums recorded by Gabriel Shepard @ 25th Studios Oakland CA.

Mastered By David Donnelly, DNA Mastering Los Angeles CA.

Photos - Angela Probst - Studio A

Vintage Artwork Concept Design - Derek Davis

Band Members:

Derek Davis - Vocals, Keyboard, Guitar

Ron Freschi - Lead Guitar, Background vocals

John Mattews - Lead Guitar

Craig Pepe - Bass, Background vocals

Dylan Soto - Drums / Background vocals

Background vocals on "I Will Never Break Again" - Lane Borchard

Tour dates:

May

18 - Retro Junkie - Walnut Creek, CA

June

7 - Whisky go Go - Hollywood, CA

August

3 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

25 - Monster On Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN

September

21 - Horsefest - Newark, CA

About Babylon A.D.:

Formed in 1987, Babylon A.D. hail from the San Francisco Bay Area, CA. Original members, Derek Davis vocalist/songwriter, guitarist's and music writers John Mathews and Ron Freschi drummer James Pacheco and bassist Rob Reid met in high school before they began playing together as "The Persuaders" making a name for themselves with their powerful live performances and catchy songwriting skills becoming one of the top drawing original Hard Rock bands in the Northern CA.

In 1989 the band changed their name to "Babylon A.D." and caught the attention of Arista Records President and industry music mogul “Clive Davis”, who signed them at a live showcase in Los Angeles thanks to their impressive three song demo and a home made video. John Mattews departed the band and was replaced by another high school friend Dan De La Rosa just before their self-titled album Babylon A.D. was released in 1990. The album included their hard rock classic hits "Bang Go The Bells”, “Hammer Swings Down” and “The Kid Goes Wild”, which featured Screaming "Sam Kinison" and was the trailer song and promotional video for Orion Pictures (Robo Cop 2). The band scored three #1 songs at Metal Radio and reached Gold status on their first release, which spent 38 weeks on the Billboard top 200, peaking at # 46. Their sophomore eﬀort (Nothing Sacred) was produced by the legendary "Tom Werman" and released in 1992, it produced two more top-ten metal rockers. “Bad Blood” and “So Savage the Heart”. Constant touring throughout the early 1990s and several MTV videos made them one of hard rock fans favorite bands.

In 1999 the band and released Live In Your Face on Apocalypse Records, a compilation of live tracks recorded at various cities’ across America. Their next release American Blitzkrieg soon followed in 2002 and both records were well received by critics and fans alike. In 2008 the band released Babylon A.D. In The Beginning on Perris Records, a compilation of songs from the original demo tapes that secured them their recording contract with Arista Records.

After a long hiatus the band started playing and recording again in 2014. Touring across the States and Europe releasing the four song EP Lost Sessions. in 2018 John Matthews rejoined the group and the band signed with Frontiers Records for their forth studio release Revelation Highway. Four singles/ videos and more touring followed through the beginning of 2020. In 2022 original members James Pacheco and Robb Reid left the band for other pursuits remaining connected to the bands legacy and part of a brotherhood of friendship that has lasted for over 30 years!

Present Day...

Fast forward to 2023, Babylon A.D. announced new members Craig Pepe (bass) and Dylan Soto (drums) and a new live concert album Live Lightning from Perris Records. The new album included their top-ten rock-radio classic hits from their debut album as well as songs from “Nothing Sacred”, “American Blitzkrieg”, and “Revelation Highway”.

As 2024 begins the band is set to release their fifth studio album on Perris Records titled Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day on May 17. The 11 track album is classic Babylon A.D. firing on all cylinders, showcasing great songwriting talent, performances and the hard rock sound the band is known for. New videos and singles are coming and the band is currently booking and playing select live shows across the states in support of the new album.