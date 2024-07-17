BAD COMPANY's Self-Titled Debut, YES's Relayer Join Rhino's High Fidelity Series; 50th Anniversary Pressings Available
July 17, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Bad Company's self-titled debut album (1974), as well as YES classic Relayer (1974), have joined Rhino's High Fidelity series of limited-edition, high-end vinyl reissues.
Both albums are available at Rhino.com and internationally at select WMG stores. Each release is individually limited to 5,000 numbered copies priced at $39.98.
Bad Company 50 Anniversary Pressing
- AAA Cut From The Original Stereo Master Tapes By Kevin Gray
- Pressed On 180-Gram Heavyweight Vinyl At Optimal
- Heavyweight Glossy Gatefold Jacket
- Features An Exclusive Insert With Commentary By Engineer Ron Nevison and Paul Rodgers
Tracklisting:
Side One
"Can't Get Enough"
"Rock Steady"
"Ready For Love"
"Don't Let Me Down"
Side Two
"Bad Company"
"The Way I Choose"
"Movin' On"
"Seagull"
Relayer 50 Anniversary Pressing
- AAA Cut From The Original Stereo Master Tapes By Kevin Gray
- Pressed On 180-Gram Heavyweight Vinyl At Optimal
- Heavyweight Glossy Gatefold Jacket
- Features An Exclusive Insert With Notes By Syd Schwartz
Tracklisting:
Side One
"The Gates of Delirium"
Side Two
"Sound Chaser"
"To Be Over"
About The Rhino High Fidelity Series:
Rhino is synonymous with high-quality reissues, setting the standard with award-winning audio releases for the past 45 years. Now we're raising the bar with a new premium vinyl series, Rhino High Fidelity. These high-end, limited-edition vinyl reissues of classic albums represent the pinnacle of sound and packaging.
To ensure consistent sonic excellence, Kevin Gray will cut lacquers for all Rhino Hi-Fi releases, and Optimal will press the 180-gram vinyl records. The releases boast high-quality glossy covers and “tip-on” jackets, an old-school aesthetic that evokes the golden age of vinyl.