BAD COMPANY's Self-Titled Debut, YES's Relayer Join Rhino's High Fidelity Series; 50th Anniversary Pressings Available

Bad Company's self-titled debut album (1974), as well as YES classic Relayer (1974), have joined Rhino's High Fidelity series of limited-edition, high-end vinyl reissues.

Both albums are available at Rhino.com and internationally at select WMG stores. Each release is individually limited to 5,000 numbered copies priced at $39.98.

Bad Company 50 Anniversary Pressing

- AAA Cut From The Original Stereo Master Tapes By Kevin Gray

- Pressed On 180-Gram Heavyweight Vinyl At Optimal

- Heavyweight Glossy Gatefold Jacket

- Features An Exclusive Insert With Commentary By Engineer Ron Nevison and Paul Rodgers

Tracklisting:

Side One

"Can't Get Enough"

"Rock Steady"

"Ready For Love"

"Don't Let Me Down"

Side Two

"Bad Company"

"The Way I Choose"

"Movin' On"

"Seagull"

Relayer 50 Anniversary Pressing

- AAA Cut From The Original Stereo Master Tapes By Kevin Gray

- Pressed On 180-Gram Heavyweight Vinyl At Optimal

- Heavyweight Glossy Gatefold Jacket

- Features An Exclusive Insert With Notes By Syd Schwartz

Tracklisting:

Side One

"The Gates of Delirium"

Side Two

"Sound Chaser"

"To Be Over"

About The Rhino High Fidelity Series:

Rhino is synonymous with high-quality reissues, setting the standard with award-winning audio releases for the past 45 years. Now we're raising the bar with a new premium vinyl series, Rhino High Fidelity. These high-end, limited-edition vinyl reissues of classic albums represent the pinnacle of sound and packaging.

To ensure consistent sonic excellence, Kevin Gray will cut lacquers for all Rhino Hi-Fi releases, and Optimal will press the 180-gram vinyl records. The releases boast high-quality glossy covers and “tip-on” jackets, an old-school aesthetic that evokes the golden age of vinyl.