BAD MARRIAGE Feat. Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH Release Animated Lyric Video For "The Pennyman"; Announce Live Dates

Bad Marriage announces the release of their new single and lyric video "The Pennyman", featuring guitarist Tommy Skeoch, formerly of Tesla. Produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Mike Fitz, "The Pennyman" also showcases Fitz on lead vocals.

In addition, Bad Marriage is set to embark on a U.S. tour starting in October, sharing the stage with Adrian Vandenburg. They will also be making an appearance at this year's Monsters On The Mountain Festival on Sunday, August 23, 2024.

Bad Marriage has released two full length albums - Bad Marriage and Bad Marriage 2 - as well as an EP, Artificial Mind, that was produced by Tesla bassist Brian Wheat.

For further details, visit Bad Marriage on Facebook.