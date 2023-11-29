BAD MARRIAGE Feat. TESLA’s TOMMY SKEOCH Release “Dangerous” Single

Bad Marriage, the electrifying rock band poised to take the music world by storm, proudly announces the release of their single and music video titled "Dangerous," featuring the exceptional talent of Tommy Skeoch, formerly of Tesla. The single was expertly produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by the acclaimed Mike Fitz. The accompanying music video was directed by Jim Foster.

"Dangerous" encapsulates the raw energy and dynamic sound that defines Bad Marriage, showcasing their unique blend of rock influences and captivating performances. Tommy Skeoch's collaboration brings an additional layer of expertise and brilliance to this explosive track, marking a thrilling milestone for the band's musical journey.

The band is set to embark on an exciting tour starting in February, sharing the stage with legendary acts Glen Hughes of Deep Purple fame and Enuff Z'Nuff. This tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for rock enthusiasts, combining the talents of established icons and rising stars in the music scene.

"We're thrilled to unleash 'Dangerous' and collaborating with Tommy Skeoch has been an incredible experience," says Mike Fitz. "We can't wait to hit the road and share our music with fans alongside Glen Hughes and Enuff Z'Nuff."

Bad Marriage is:

Jonny P - Lead Vocals

Mike Fitz - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Tommy Skeoch - Lead Guitar

Ian Haggerty - Rhythm Guitar

Todd Boisvert - Bass Guitar

Mike Delaney - Drums