BAD PENNY's ROB HALFORD + MILITIA VOX-Helmed “Push Comes To Shove” Video Scores Film Festival Wins

The surreal, carnivalesque video for the mega-group Bad Penny’s metal hit “Push Comes To Shove”, featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Militia Vox, has won a string of awards and accolades on the international film festival circuit, including being judged “Best Music Video” at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

“Push Comes To Shove” was directed by David Doobinin and stars Halford, Vox, drummer Jules Radino (Blue Oyster Cult), bassist Danny Miranda (Queen+Paul Rodgers), guitarist/songwriter Mike Holtzman, plus fire spinners, fortune tellers, acrobats, and a mysterious black horse.

The acclaimed song draws on world influences including use of Arabic Oud. “This song is dark, mysterious, and sexy,” said Halford.

The video also won honors at the “Global Film Shorts” festival and is an “Official Selection” at the Barcelona International Film Festival, which will be held in January 2023.