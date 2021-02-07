BAD TOUCH - Better Late Than Never UK Tour Moved From April To November & December 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bad Touch have rescheduled their April 2021 UK Tour to November & December 2021. Special guests on all shows except The Red Lion are Piston.

Tickets that were purchased for previous dates will still be valid for the rescheduled shows. All tickets are now available here.

“While we are sorry to move the tour dates a third time, the health and safety of our fans is important to us,” says Bad Touch frontman Stevie Westwood. “We are looking forward to seeing all of you at one of the new dates and to rock out together once again.”

Bad Touch will perform songs from their current studio album Kiss The Sky, as well as songs from their vast catalogue. Known for having a reputation as one of the UK’s hardest working bands, Bad Touch are looking forward to performing live for their UK fans in November and December. The confirmed UK routing is as follows:

November

17 - Norwich - Waterfront Studio

19 - Newcastle - The Cluny

20 - Glasgow - King Tut’s

21 - Dundee - Beat Generator Live!

22 - Manchester - Bread Shed

23 - Nottingham - The Bodega

24 - Wolverhampton - KK’s Steel Mill

26 - Leeds - Key Club

27 - Buckley - The Tivoli

28 - Newport - The Patriot

29 - Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach

30 - Exeter - The Cavern

December

1 - Southampton - Joiners

2 - London - O2 Academy Islington 2

4 - Gravesend - The Red Lion

(Photo by Joby Sessions)