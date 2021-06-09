BAD WOLVES – Dear Monsters, Behind-The-Scenes Video Streaming

Last week, multi-platinum, chart-topping band Bad Wolves announced their new lead singer Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz and the title of their upcoming third album Dear Monsters,. Today, the band followed up that news by dropping a new video on their social media, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the new album in the studio. The footage shows all five band members - founding member and drummer John Boecklin, guitarist Doc Coyle, guitarist Chris Cain, bassist Kyle Konkiel and Laskiewicz - creating together and speaking with excitement for their next chapter.

Dear Monsters, is expected to be released via Better Noise Music later this year.

Bad Wolves recently welcomed celebrated singer-songwriter Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz as their new lead singer, following former lead singer Tommy Vext’s public departure from the band earlier this year.

Bad Wolves are led by co-founding member and drummer John Boecklin - who has honored his commitment to Bad Wolves’ fans by continuing with the group when the previous singer quit in January 2021.

Bad Wolves broke the news on their social media today with the following statement: "We are excited to officially announce that Bad Wolves has a new singer - Daniel “DL” Lasckiewicz. DL is a tremendous songwriter and singer, and we can confidently say that the album we are working on, titled Dear Monsters, is the best Bad Wolves album to date.

"DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we’ve made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit. This new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. The songs speak for themselves, and if you’re a Bad Wolves fan we know you won’t be disappointed.

"So much has happened since Tommy publicly quit Bad Wolves a few months ago - and we disagree with the validity of much of what he has said publicly about our parting of ways - but we would prefer to not look back on the past and instead focus on this new chapter. And most importantly, we’d like to let the music speak for itself. Thanks for believing in Bad Wolves and please join us in welcoming DL to the family. We can’t wait for you to hear what’s coming." - John, Doc, Chris, Kyle & DL

DL has carved out an impressive career for himself over the last 15+ years, most notably as a founding member and lead guitarist of metalcore band The Acacia Strain, in which he was a member since 2001-2013. A talented songwriter and producer, he’s also worked on projects with All That Remains, Legion, For The Fallen Dreams, and collaborated with Bad Wolves on their 2019 studio album N.A.T.I.O.N., where the creative relationship with the band started.

Bad Wolves are signed to Better Noise Music and are recording their third studio album, their first with DL, expected to be released later this year.