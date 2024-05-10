BAD WOLVES Enlist CHRIS DAUGHTRY On New Track "Hungry For Life"; Music Video

Platinum-certified hard rock group, Bad Wolves, have collaborated with Grammy-nominated rock singer-songwriter, Chris Daughtry, on their crushing new track, “Hungry For Life”, out digitally today (May 10) via Better Noise Music.

“'Hungry For Life' is about resilience, the pursuit of purpose, and the will to rise above life's challenges in the face of adversity,” shares Bad Wolves vocalist D.L. “We’ve all been fans of Daughtry for a long time, and when we heard him sing on this, we were floored. We hope you love it, stay hungry Wolfpack!”

Stream/download “Hungry For Life" (feat. Chris Daughtry) here. Watch the video below: