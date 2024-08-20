BAD WOLVES & POP EVIL Announce Co-Headlining "The Animal Instinct Tour"

Platinum-certified hard rock group, Bad Wolves, today announce their co-headlining "The Animal Instinct Tour" with fellow hard rock outfit, Pop Evil.

The US tour will kick off on November 6 in Cincinnati, OH and stretch to November 30 in Lexington, KY. It will feature special guests Sierra Pilot and ONI.

General ticket sales will start on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM, local time via the Bad Wolves website here. See full dates below.

“It's difficult to express how excited I am to get back on the road again with the boys,” says Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle. “Co-headlining with a powerhouse like Pop Evil will be a real treat for fans of both bands and will keep us on our toes to bring our A-game every night. It's a true honor to share the stage with them, Sierra Pilot, and ONI. Bad Wolves will be performing an eclectic set including songs from Die About It that we haven't played yet, and I'm sure some surprises. The band is firing on all cylinders right now, and this will be a hell of a way to close out 2024. LFG, Wolfpack!!!"

“We are stoked to announce ‘The Animal Instinct Tour’ with our friends in Bad Wolves.” shares Pop Evil. “This tour will be full of high energy and radio hits from start to finish. Can’t wait to see you all out there!”

Tour dates:

November

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

8 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

9 - Albany, NY - Empire

10 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

12 - Cleveland, OH – Temple Live

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

14 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

15 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

17 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City

19 - Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live

20 - Lawrence, KS - The Grenada

22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

24 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

30 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall