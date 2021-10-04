BAD WOLVES Share Lyric Video For New Single "House Of Cards"

Bad Wolves will release their third studio album, Dear Monsters, on October 29 via Better Noise Music. The album serves as the official introduction to new lead singer DL, whose addition to the lineup was announced by the band earlier this year. Check out a lyric video for the new single, "House Of Cards", below.

Pre-order or pre-save Dear Monsters here. Exclusive album bundle merch is available at the band web store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Sacred Kiss"

"Never Be The Same"

"Lifeline"

"Wildfire"

"Comatose"

"Gone"

"On The Case"

"If Tomorrow Never Comes"

"Springfield Summer"

"House Of Cards"

"Classical"

"In The Middle"

"House Of Cards" lyric video:

"Lifeline" video:

(Photo - Jim Louvau)