BADFINGER Team Up With RICK SPRINGFIELD For Special New Version Of "Love Is Gonna Come At Last"; Audio

Two icons of ‘70s rock, Badfinger and Rick Springfield, have joined forces on a new single that recreates a classic hit from Badfinger’s catalog, the 1979 power pop favorite, “Love Is Gonna Come At Last”, originally released on the album Airwaves.

This new version features not only Springfield’s powerful vocals, which seemed to have only grown more resonant with time, but also his deft and intricate guitar work that intertwines beautifully with Badfinger’s Joey Molland’s own ample voice and driving bass guitar. It’s truly a match made in rock heaven.

Springfield shares, “Badfinger has always been one of my all-time favorite bands. In fact, I am often asked by journalists ‘What is the one song you had wished you had written?’ and my answer is ‘Baby Blue’. What a perfect song! Their music was and is immortal.”

Check out the single here, and below. Look for a full-length Badfinger album with special guests Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman, Matthew Sweet, Rick Springfield, Sonny Landreth and more coming later this year.