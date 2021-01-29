BAEST Release New Single "Necro Sapiens"; Music Video Posted

Danish death metal outfit, Baest, have released "Necro Sapiens", the third single from their upcoming album, Necro Sapiens, out March 5. The single is accompanied by a video, which can be found below.

The band comments: ""Escaping the creeping death of COVID-19, Baest decided to bring the audience along, to a cleansing real experience of the after/pre-show shenanigans (The truth may differ, intoxication-wise. No one remembers anymore…). Enjoy the title track video and watch some real necro sapiens in action - braindead and thriving."

About “Necro Sapiens”: "Bred by the elite, necro sapiens roam the earth. Soulless beings dictated at the hands of the Czar. Subjects of autopsies, and Meathook Massacres for entertainment, these lifeless reprobates have only each other. They are one, they are none.”

Baest come from Aarhus in Denmark and have successfully established themselves as one of the country’s most promising metal acts in recent years. While deeply rooted in straight-forward classic death metal inspired by genre legends like Dismember, Entombed, Morbid Angel, Death, and Bolt Thrower, the 2015 formed band evolved from a Danish underground phenomenon to an internationally touring act (2018 tour with Abbath, 2019 EU/UK trek with Decapitated). Also, at festivals like Summer Breeze, Copenhell, Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, Roskilde, they left audiences impressed and begging for more. After their already praised debut album Danse Macabre, the band took it to the next level in 2019 and delivered Venenum, where they refined their already steamroller-like signature sound.

With the expectation-bar already set so high for their next record Baest truly drops their most anticipated and most important album so far.

The album is available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- CD Digipak – all outlets

- Black LP+CD – all outlets

- Digital Album – all platforms

- Glow in the dark LP+CD (limited to 500) – Official Band Shop

- Pink LP+CD (limited to 100) – CM Distro

- Olive Green LP+CD (limited to 300) – CM Distro

- Lilac LP+CD (limited to 200) – Metalvinyl.dk

- Deep Blood Red LP + CD (limited to 200) – all Danish outlets

Tracklisting:

"The Forge"

"Genesis"

"Necro Sapiens"

"Czar"

"Abattoir"

"Goregasm"

"Towers Of Suffocation"

"Purification Through Mutilation"

"Meathook Massacre"

"Sea Of Vomit"

“Meathook Massacre” video:

"Abbatoir" visualizer:

Baest will join Philip H. Anselmo & The Illigals on their summer 2021 tour.

The band comments: “Somethings are goddamn awesome, but others are GODDAMN ELECTRIC - Baest are supporting the great southern trendkiller throughout Europe and beyond. 15 shows supporting Anselmo & the Illegals, when they perform a vulgar display of fucking hostile classics! This is what life on the road is about - getcha pull.”

Tour dates:

July

24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Green Concert

25 - Moscow, Russia - Adrenaline Stadium

29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days

30 - Saint maurice de gourdans, France - Sylak Festival

31 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

August

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

5 - Belgrade, Serbia - Beogradski Sajam

6 - Sofia, Bulbaria - Yunak

7 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstad Extreme Fest

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

10 - Krakau, Poland - Studio

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

13 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Festival

14 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

Baest will set sail for Europe in February 2021.

Baest are:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Lasse Revsbech - guitar

Mattias Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums

(Photo - Anna Marin)