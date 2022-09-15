BAEST Release Official Live Video For "Ecclesia" Shot At Copenhell 2022

The clip below is Baest's official live video for "Ecclesia", shot at Copenhell 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 17th. The song is taken from the band's Justitia EP, out now.

Justitia was released on May 27th. The EP includes five brand-new tracks as the band picks up on where they left off with Necro Sapiens and present another old school death metal masterpiece.

Baest also get notable support from death metal scene greats Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder) and Sven de Caluwe (Aborted) for a hard-hitting vocal feature on the EP.

Watch a video for "Gargoyles" featuring Trevor Strnad below.

Tracklisting:

"Ecclesia"

"Justitia" (feat. Sven de Caluwe)

"Gargoyles" (feat. Trevor Strnad)

"Creature"

"Second To None"

"Genesis" (instrumental version - bonus track)

"Gargoyles" video:

"Ecclesia" video: