BAND OF SPICE Feat. Former SPIRITUAL BEGGARS Singer To Release By The Corner Of Tomorrow Album In March

Does he really need any introduction? Since the brilliant Spiritual Beggars came on the hard 'n' heavy scene in the mid-90's, Spice's voice and charisma have always been synonyms with fine songwriting, rock attitude and a bittersweet touch of melancholy. By The Corner Of Tomorrow, the band's new album, is the first that he recorded in standard tuning, aiming for a more "resilient" sound.

In the Swedish band leader's own words: "I had Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell and Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz as references for the sound of this record - filtered through my personal touch."

His main goal was to make something in line with those timeless classics: a flowing collection of songs rich in variations, vibe and an unquestionable melodic feel. As usual, the lyrics deal with the human condition and our hidden dark feelings: fear, madness, hopelessness and the never-ending dream of escaping reality.

The iconic cover artwork was once again made by Luca “Solo Macello” Martinotti (Ennio Morricone, Black Rainbows, Sadist). By The Corner Of Tomorrow will be released on March 26 on CD, LP, and limited edition LP.

Tracklisting:

"The Fading Spot"

"Call Out Your Name"

"Tehom"

"The Sharp Edge"

"By the Corner Of Tomorrow"

"Midnight Blood"

"Reglutina"

"Cold Flames"

"Rewind The Wind"