BANISHER Featuring DECAPITATED, HATE, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Alumni Drops "Demons" Single And Video; Fifth Album In The Works

Polish technical death metal quartet, Banisher, today unveils their new “Demons” single through a spellbindingly insane video, while the band continues their first tour in five years this week.

Formed in 2005, Banisher’s hardened lineup includes current and former members of Decapitated, Belphegor, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hate, Redemptor, and many more, uniting guitarist Hubert Więcek, drummer Eugene Ryabchenko, vocalist Jorgi Vanhees, and bassist Piotr Kołakowski. Delivering a tumultuous style of brutal death metal strewn with elements of technical precision and experimental/sci-fi flair, they have released several independent demos, EPs, and singles, and four full-length releases through the likes of Torn Flesh Records, Unquiet Records, Deformeathing Production, and Selfmadegod Records.

Bridging Banisher’s Degrees Of Isolation - released on Selfmadegod in 2020 during the pandemic lockdowns - and their impending fifth album, “Demons” is the latest in a rollout of singles from Banisher. The dynamic and devastating track, like the two prior singles released over the past year, was recorded at JNS Studio in Warsaw. The single art was designed by Michał 'Xaay' Loranc, known for his work with Behemoth, Nile, Pestilence, and many others, who designed all four of the band’s new singles.

The video for “Demons” was created by Mikołaj Birek/Art Of Ruin by introducing a mix of techniques, as wild and diverse as the song itself. Photography, video, drawings, paintings along with 2D and 3D animation were combined and filtered with AI generated content, resulting in a visual journey through a man's descent into madness.

Hubert Więcek reveals, “‘Demons’ tells a frightful story of a man suffering from schizophrenia, who hears voices whispering in his head. They cause him to drown in a sea of madness, goading him to act viciously against his will and slowly making him lose his mind and his memories. In the process of creating the video, a mixture of innovative painting techniques and the latest pioneering AI tools was used.”

Find the song streaming alongside the rest of the Banisher catalog at Bandcamp here and Spotify here.

Banisher will release one more one-off single in the months ahead while they continue writing their fifth album to be recorded shortly.

Banisher continues their Aftermath Tour across Poland, the eight-city trek marking the band’s first tour since 2019. Having played Kraśnik and Rzeszów this week, the band will perform in Wrocław, Poznań, Toruń, Łódź, Katowice, and Kraków this week. Więcek states, “This is our first tour in many years. Our previous album, Degrees Of Isolation, had no chance to be promoted live as the pandemic broke out shortly after its release. It is also going to be the first leg of the tour, as we are planning to continue it around the time we release our fifth album towards the end of the year.”

Banisher is:

Hubert Więcek – guitar

Eugene Ryabchenko – drums

Jorgi Vanhees – vocals

Piotr Kołakowski – bass:

(Photo - Martyna Kawka)