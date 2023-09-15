BARONESS Release “Anodyne” Video; Stone Album Out Now

Baroness’ new album, Stone (Abraxan Hymns) is out now, with the 10-song collection being celebrated both in-person tonight at NYC’s Rough Trade and via today’s release of their self-created video for “Anodyne”.

“’Anodyne’ is one of the more pointed songs of Stone,” says Gina Gleason. “It throws you directly into a dreamy fuzz world with a super driving groove and loads of guitar layers. It does not take its time to unfold, in contrast to a lot of the record, but there are plenty of peaks and valleys packed into this three-and-a-half minute ride!”

“An important through line in Baroness is we don't like to repeat ourselves," John Baizley shared as the band publicly announced the album earlier this summer. "It's all about the willingness to take risks. When I was younger, the whole point of music was to be different, not to do the same thing, and not to listen to parents or play by the rules. That's kind of goofy, but in practice, it works. It's really sort of terrifying to be at the sixth record in your career and think that you'll have to keep up with your history rather than continually invent. So, we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”

Baroness Record Store Tour:

September

15 - New York, NY - Rough Trade

16 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Darkside Records

17 - Baltimore, MD - The Sound Garden

18 - Richmond, VA - Plan 9 Music

19 - Raleigh, NC - Schoolkids Records

20 - Charleston, SC - Monster Music

21 - Atlanta, GA - Criminal Records

See store for admission details.

Stone orders can be placed here. The album features original cover art by John Baizley and is available on a variety of formats, including an indie exclusive LP and ten limited-edition custom vinyl variants themed after each song on the album and designed by Baizley himself, as well as CD, a limited-edition deluxe CD featuring a bonus disc of live tracks recorded on the “Your Baroness” tour, and a limited blue cassette.

Stone album cover; original painting by John Baizley.

Stone tracklisting:

"Embers"

"Last Word"

"Beneath The Rose"

"Choir"

"The Dirge"

"Anodyne"

"Shine"

"Magnolia"

"Under The Wheel"

"Bloom"

"Sine" video:

"Beneath The Rose" video:

"Last Word" video:

Baroness also recently announced an expanded slate of openers who will be joining them for the upcoming “Sweet Oblivion Tour.” The complete list includes Agriculture, Chat Pile, Cloud Rat, Destiny Bond, Escuela Grind, Hoaxed, Imperial Triumphant, Jesus Piece, KEN Mode, Midwife, Portrayal of Guilt, Primitive Man, Sheer Mag, Soul Glo, Spotlights, Uniform, Vile Creature, Wayfarer and Zorn.

Tickets on sale now at at yourbaroness.com.

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)