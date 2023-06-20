BARONESS To Release Stone Album In September; "Last Word" Music Video Posted

Baroness return with their sixth album, Stone, on September 15 via Abraxan Hymns.

“An important through line in Baroness is we don't like to repeat ourselves," John Baizley explains. "It's all about the willingness to take risks. When I was younger, the whole point of music was to be different, not to do the same thing, and not to listen to parents or play by the rules. That's kind of goofy, but in practice, it works. It's really sort of terrifying to be at the sixth record in your career and think that you'll have to keep up with your history rather than continually invent. So, we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”

That voluntary evolution brought the now Philadelphia-meets-Brooklyn based band to the border town of Barryville, N.Y. Electing to self-produce Stone, Baroness spent a month shrouded amidst the pines, holed up in a vacation rental that became an impromptu recording space replete with big, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and brick/glass walls. While they wrote Stone, Baizley recorded and pre-mixed it in real time, giving each song on Stone its own sonic treatment. After the group finished tracking drums, guitars, and bass, they took everything back to Baizley’s basement studio to record vocals before handing the album off to mix master Joe Barresi (Kyuss, Tool) and mastering guru Bob Ludwig (Led Zeppelin, Nirvana).

“The recording process was completely self-contained,” adds Sebastian Thomsen. “Having just the four of us in a rented house in the mountains for a month resulted in not only a cohesive and authentic sound, but also an intense collective mentality.”

“I think we were able to strip everything away on this record,” Gina Gleason shares. “We were unified in that. So, we just jumped in and did our best. That felt really good. It was a really cool, empowering, creative experience.”

The band offer a preview of the stirring new album with today’s release of “Last Word,” and its accompanying Nick Jost-directed video. “I had been developing this process for video and animation, and this being our first self-produced album, we thought ‘why not extend that ethos to the video, too?’” explains the Baroness bass player. “It was really nerve racking to direct and create my first music video, but having a lifetime of nightmares and a love for strange animation turned out to be very useful.”

Stone pre-orders and pre-saves are available now, here. The album features original cover art by John Baizley and is available on a variety of formats, including an indie exclusive LP and ten limited-edition custom vinyl variants themed after each song on the album and designed by Baizley himself, as well as CD, a limited-edition deluxe CD featuring a bonus disc of live tracks recorded on the “Your Baroness” tour, and a limited blue cassette.

Stone album cover; original painting by John Baizley.

Stone tracklisting:

"Embers"

"Last Word"

"Beneath The Rose"

"Choir"

"The Dirge"

"Anodyne"

"Shine"

"Magnolia"

"Under The Wheel"

"Bloom"

"Last Word" video:

Baroness have simultaneously announced the “Sweet Oblivion Tour,” a seven-week trek that sees the band traversing North America this Fall. Tickets are on-sale Friday, June 23, at 10 AM, local time, with Baroness bringing along some of their favorite bands including Jesus Piece, Portrayal of Guilt, Primitive Man, KEN Mode, Wayfarer, Chat Pile, Vile Creature, Soul Glo, Sheer Mag, Escuela Grind, Midwife, Hoaxed, Empire State Bastard, Cloud Rat, Imperial Triumphant, Uniform and Agriculture, with more support acts to be announced. More information and ticket pre-sales available at yourbaroness.com.

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)