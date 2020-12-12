BASEMENT TORTURE KILLINGS Unveil New, Animated Video - "Public Displays Of Aggression"

As the festive season approaches, Basement Torture Killings want to make sure that everyone has been keeping up with their lessons in murder. To that end they have employed the good people of Belgian animated art company, Shit Knuckles, to create a violent new visual education tool to accompany the track "Public Displays Of Aggression". This spirited endeavour will have you murdering away under the mistletoe in a frenzy of gory celebration!

Note that the video is age restricted due to extreme content, so will require a user sign-in to view.

The audio version of "Public Displays Of Aggression" can be found on the album Lessons In Murder, which BTK released through Bizarre Leprous Production in May 2020.