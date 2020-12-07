BASK Shares Riff And Beat Rundown Videos

Appalachian psych rockers, Bask, have shared new riff and beat rundown videos. Guitarist Ray Worth has shared a play-through for some of his favorite riffs from the band's album Ramble Beyond, while drummer Scott Middleton gives a beat rundown for the song "Three White Feet,' taken from the band's 2019 full-length, III.

Watch the videos below:

Order Bask's III album in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Three White Feet"

"New Dominion"

"Stone Eyed"

"Rid Of You"

"Noble Daughters I: The Stave"

"Noble Daughters II: The Bow"

"Maiden Mother Crone"

"Rid Of You" video:

"New Dominion" video:

Lineup:

Jesse Van Note - bass

Scott Middleton - drums

Ray Worth - guitar

Zeb Camp - guitar/vocals

Guest Musicians:

Jed Willis - Pedal Steel on “Maiden Mother Crone”

Meg Mulhearn - Violin on “Maiden Mother Crone”

(Photo - Jameykay & Arlie)