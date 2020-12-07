BASK Shares Riff And Beat Rundown Videos
December 7, 2020, 2 hours ago
Appalachian psych rockers, Bask, have shared new riff and beat rundown videos. Guitarist Ray Worth has shared a play-through for some of his favorite riffs from the band's album Ramble Beyond, while drummer Scott Middleton gives a beat rundown for the song "Three White Feet,' taken from the band's 2019 full-length, III.
Watch the videos below:
Order Bask's III album in various formats here.
Tracklisting:
"Three White Feet"
"New Dominion"
"Stone Eyed"
"Rid Of You"
"Noble Daughters I: The Stave"
"Noble Daughters II: The Bow"
"Maiden Mother Crone"
"Rid Of You" video:
"New Dominion" video:
Lineup:
Jesse Van Note - bass
Scott Middleton - drums
Ray Worth - guitar
Zeb Camp - guitar/vocals
Guest Musicians:
Jed Willis - Pedal Steel on “Maiden Mother Crone”
Meg Mulhearn - Violin on “Maiden Mother Crone”
(Photo - Jameykay & Arlie)