Bass Prodigy ELLEN ALAVERDYAN Meets STEVE VAI At The Harmony Hut Home Studio (Video)

Ten year-old bass prodigy Ellen Alaverdyan, who has gained a significant following on YouTube, met guitar legend Steve Vai at his Harmony Hut studios. Alaverdyan's father, who accompanied her on the visit, has shared video from the occasion.

Ellen: "Thank you Steve Vai for this amazing experience. It was a pleasure meeting you and I hope to see you again and jam soon. Thank you, Thomas Nordegg, for introducing and making this happen."

Check out Alaverdyan covering Black Sabbath's "Heaven And Hell" and Rush classic "Tom Sawyer" at age 9 below.