Bassist DAN LILKER On Performing With ANTHRAX For The First Time In 40 Years - "It Was A Fun, Positive Experience" (Video)

This past March, Anthrax announced that, due to personal reasons, bassist Frank Bello would not be able to join the band on its South American tour, which kicked off on April 13th at MXMF The Metal Fest in Mexico City, Mexico.

Filling in on those dates, as well as two US festival shows in May, was Anthrax founding member / original bassist Dan Lilker, marking his first appearance with the band in 40 years. Lilker co-wrote and played on Fistful Of Metal, the debut album from Anthrax, released in 1984. He was also a member of Stormtroopers Of Death, alongside Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Scott Ian.

Lilker recently spoke with Finland's Chaoszine, and during the chat he discussed his brief return to Anthrax. Check out the interview below.

Lilker: "I think it went pretty well. I was given about five weeks advance notice to learn the setlist; obvuiously, a couple songs I knew pretty well. The whole tour organization with those guys, it's all very professional. So yes, in general I think it was a positive experience, it was fun playing those songs, and I think people enjoyed it. It was a fun, positive experience."

Anthrax's setlist for Mexico City was comprised of the following 12 songs:

"Among The Living"

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Antisocial"

"Madhouse"

"Metal Thrashing Mad"

"Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)"

"Medusa"

"In The End"

"Deathrider"

"I Am The Law"

"Got The Time"

"Indians"

Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.