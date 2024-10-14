Bassist FRANK BELLO Performs With ANTHRAX For The First Time In Almost A Year At Aftershock Festival 2024; Entire Show Streaming (Video)

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello took a break from the band in early 2024 due to "personal reasons", and hit European festival stages over the summer with Norwegian bashers Satyricon. During his time away, Bello was replaced by former Anthrax bassist / co-founder Dan Lilker for the band's South American tour in April and May.

On October 12, Bello performed with Anthrax at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"A.I.R."

Got the Time" (Joe Jackson)

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Madhouse"

"Metal Thrashing Mad"

"I Am the Law"

"Antisocial" (Trust)

"Indians"