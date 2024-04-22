Bassist JEFF PILSON On FOREIGNER Pulling Back From Extensive Touring - "There's A Bittersweetness To It; My Feeling Is We're Doing The Right Thing"

Foreigner / ex-Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson recently spoke with Gruff Gushnowski of Stingray Edmonton about Foreigner's current tour, which is due to be their last full tour, as well as his Dokken past.

On Foreigner pulling back from extensive touring, Pilson said "there's a bittersweetness to it.. Obviously we love playing together, we really have a great camaraderie in the band, the fans are amazing, so we're going to miss all that, but I'm ready to cut back on the amount of touring I do and I think everybody else is, too. My feelings are that we're doing the right thing, and the fact that I'm going to miss the camaraderie is a good thing."

As for his Dokken years, Pilson says, "What's sad is that there was also a certain camaraderie and a certain energy that we had which you can see it if you ever watch our home video, which is called Unchain The Night that we released in the late '80s. You can see the fun part of Dokken, because I always think that what's underreported, is that we did have a lot of fun. Yes, there was chaos. Yeah, there was crazy egos on everybody's part, but there was also something very special."

Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, and MC5 are among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The complete list can be viewed below.

The Ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, October 19th.