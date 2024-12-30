Bassist JIM SHEPPARD "Has Never Been Contacted" In Regards To NEVERMORE's Return In 2025 - "It Is Completely Disrespectful Of Them To Use The Name"

Last Friday (December 27), guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams took to social media teasing a return of Nevermore in 2025. The duo issued teasers with phrases “Resurrecting The Dream” and “A New Chapter Rises”. See Williams' post here.

Nevermore split in 2011 when Loomis and Williams departed the band due to problems with singer Warrel Dane and bassist Jim Sheppard. Dane and Sheppard would focus their efforts on Sanctuary after Loomis and Williams left. Dane died of a heart attack in 2017 while working on solo material in São Paulo, Brazil.

Founding Nevermore bassist Jim Sheppard's wife, Priscila Sheppard, shared the following statement via her Facebook page last night (Sunday, December 29):

"Since I have been receiving a few messages from James fans regarding a post Van Williams made on social media, I feel I need to respond to you with an update.

"James has never been contacted about Van's plans with Jeff using the Nevermore name. I am sorry you think James is involved.

We do not know about their plans, and it is completely disrespectful of them to use the name NEVERMORE without consulting Jim Sheppard, as he is one of the founders of the band.

"We are waiting for clarification on this alleged project and will proceed from there, whether or not clarification comes from them.

No further comment for now. Thank you."

Nevermore’s last album is 2010’s The Obsidian Conspiracy, released through Century Media Records. Stay tuned for updates.