Bassist RACHEL BOLAN Looks Back On Recording For STONE SOUR's House Of Gold & Bones Albums, Talks New SKID ROW Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL (Video)

In the latest episode of Metal Recycle Bin, Skid Row bassist Rachel Boaln looks back on the band's early years, the hits songs "I Remember You" and "18 & Life", recording for Stone Sour's House Of Gold & Bones albums released in 2012, and new Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall being a game changer for the band. Check out the interview below.

Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to release the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. They have released the new single, "Time Bomb". Check it out below or stream it here.

The video for "Time Bomb", set for release on September 28th, was helmed by director Dale "Rage" Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N' Roses), whom bassist Rachel Bolan sought out to realize his artistic vision for the song about humanity’s continuing struggles with self-indulgence and monotony.

"What would it be like to be in that position?" Rachel asks. “Just be completely going about life, your normal everyday thing, but you’re thiiiiis close to just completely losing your shit?"

Rage, known for his ability to get extremely visceral performances and coming up with eye catching visuals, collaborated with Rachel while using the film world’s latest breakthrough in cinematography, the brand-new Arri Alexa 35 and handcrafted MasterBuilt Classic Lenses helping create the stellar look for "Time Bomb".

The Gang's All Here is the octane of an attitude that's been festering since the band formed in 1986.

Producer Nick Raskulinecz lit a creative wildfire by challenging them to deconstruct good ideas and rebuild them into something even better. Something timeless. He became the arbiter of their legacy, daring them to revert to instinct and be the same rambunctious kids who made their first two albums.

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"Tear It Down" video:

"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):

Tour dates:

October

8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creed Casino

11 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

13 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC

14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wild Creek Casino

15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino