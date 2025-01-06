BASTION ROSE Presents "Fade To Blue" Music Video

The great tragedy of self-consciousness, that terrible and wonderful spark that makes us uniquely human, is the knowledge of our own mortality. That knowledge that one day, everything we have done, everything we are, and everything we love will succumb to the inevitable fading into nonexistence is a curse and our blessing.

"Fade To Blue," the title track from Bastion Rose's debut EP, captures the essence of resilience and transformation. Produced by three-time Grammy award-winning producer David Bottrill (Tool, Muse, Godsmack) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Dream Theater), this song is a journey through raw emotion, blending powerful rock riffs, soulful vocals, and intricate melodies.

The video visually reflects the song’s themes of loss, renewal, and self-discovery, mirroring the poignant and personal experiences that shaped the track.

"Fade To Blue" is more than a song—it's an anthem for anyone who has faced life's hardships and emerged stronger. Let the sound and imagery pull you in and leave you inspired.

Watch the official video for "Fade To Blue" below:

Bastion Rose's story is nothing short of extraordinary, a testament to the resilience and creative fire that fuels their music. In just two years, frontman Austin Frink has transformed from a musician battling the uncertainty of ever regaining his singing voice after a life-altering surgery into the driving force behind Bastion Rose. The band's name itself embodies the transient nature of existence and the significance of cherishing every moment. Their debut EP, Fade To Blue, is a testament to their unwavering spirit and artistic passion.

Vinyl and CD are available here.

Face To Blue EP tracklisting:

"Fade To Blue"

"Halo Devil"

"Fever"

"Coming For You"

Lineup:

Austin Frink

Steve Pierce

John Donlon

Barrett Abraham

Austin Mudd