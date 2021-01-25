BATTLE BEAST Renew Contract With Nuclear Blast - "There's Absolutely No Questioning The Fruit Our Long Partnership Has Borne"

Battle Beast and Nuclear Blast have renewed the bond of their sucessful partnership. The Finnish heavy metal sextet have re-signed to the metal global player.

Eero Sipilä, bassist of Battle Beast states: "We are thrilled to announce our continued co-operation with the metal titans Nuclear Blast records. With 200+ million plays on the various streaming services and high chartings around the world there’s absolutely no questioning the fruit our long partnership has borne. The work for the next Battle Beast opus is well under way, and we can’t wait to hit the stages around the world once this disease has blown over! Here’s to many more great years to come! Cheers!"



Marcus Hammer, Managing Director for Nuclear Blast Europe, comments: "I am very happy and proud that we were able to extend the partnership with Battle Beast and can continue this success story! As we can see there are still Hollywood Endings to some stories. We are stoked to open together the next chapter for this remarkable career."

Since their 2011 debut album Steel, the band achieved over 200 million streams on digital streaming platforms. Alongside the huge #1 success of their last three albums in the album charts of their home country, Finland, the last album Hollywood Endings (2019) reached a remarkable #11 in German album charts.

After conquering Europe on several tours and all major festivals, Battle Beast first toured North America in 2017, supporting Sabaton. The band also inked a deal with Artist Group International (Metallica, Ghost, Sabaton) for their North American booking and their European joint venture partner K2 for the European booking (excluding Finland).

In October 2020, ARTE Concert uploaded professionally-filmed video footage of Battle Beast's August 15, 2020 performance at Germany's Summer Breeze festival. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Unbroken"

"Familiar Hell"

"Straight To The Hear"t

"Black Ninja"

"Endless Summer"

"The Golden Horde"

"Bastard Son Of Odin"

"The Hero"

"Eden"

"No More Hollywood Endings"

"King For A Day"

"Beyond The Burning Skies"