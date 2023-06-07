Battle For Hell! Register Your Band For A Chance To Play At Mexico’s Hell And Heaven Fest 2023

Calling all metal bands! The highly anticipated "Battle for Hell 2023" is here, providing an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring groups to perform on the grand stages of Hell and Heaven 2023, the largest metal festival in Latin America. This monumental event will be held at the esteemed "Foro Pegaso de Toluca" located in the Metropolitan area of Mexico City in Mexico from November 3 to 5, 2023.

To be part of this epic battle, interested bands must participate in the pre-selection process. Simply send an email to battleforhell@hellandheavenfest.com before June 15, 2023, following the guidelines provided below:

Subject: BATTLE FOR HELL 2023 - [Name of the group, country of origin, and province]

Email Body:

-Group Name, City, State, and Country

Links to two original songs (MP3 or WAV files) or song files attached to the email (titled with song name and group)

-Optional: Link to Videoclip

-Group Biography (maximum one page)

-Optional: Website, Facebook, or EPK of the group

-A couple of promotional photos

-Current lineup of the group and the instruments they play

-Contact name

-Email

-Cellular and office number

Please ensure that all requested information is provided accurately. The Organizing Committee will utilize this information for the pre-selection process. Incomplete submissions or files that cannot be opened will not be considered for selection.

A distinguished panel of musicians, critics, promoters, and journalists from the music industry will serve as the qualifying jury.

Exciting prizes await the winners:

-The victorious bands from each qualifying round will secure a spot in the grand finale of the "Battle for Hell 2023" contest, granting them the opportunity to perform on the esteemed stages of Hell and Heaven Festival 2023 at the Pegaso Forum of Toluca from November 3 to 5, 2023.

-Courtesy passes (quantity to be confirmed) for the Festival.

-Drinks and promotional material from their sponsors.

-Interviews with local media outlets to amplify their music.

-Inclusion in more international events organized by the festival's organizing committee.

Please note the following important details: Selected bands must arrange their own travel to the city where the playoff shows will occur. Cover bands are not permitted to participate.

For further details about the "Battle for Hell 2023" contest, feel free to contact them via email at battleforhell@hellandheavenfest.com.

Participating Countries:

-Mexico

-United States

-Canada

-Colombia

-Argentina

-Brazil

-Costa Rica

-Chile

For more information head to hellandheavenfest.com and hellandheavenfest.com/battle-for-hell/.