BATUSHKA Reveal New Band Name PATRIARKH; Band Embarks On Extended European Tour

Founded in 2018 by mastermind and lead vocalist Bartłomiej "Варфоломей" Krysiuk and propelled by their critically acclaimed album, Hospodi, and relentless touring around the globe, the Polish Orthodox black metal icons formerly known as Batushka have revealed their brand-new band name - Patriarkh!

Originally founded by Krzysztof Drabikowski in 2015, Batushka released their successful first album, Litourgiya, with vocals handled by Bartłomiej "Варфоломей" Krysiuk. Three years later, the band split up and both parties decided to keep going with the same name, until a legal dispute resulted in Krysiuk recently changing his band’s name.

Patriarkh is finally free from litigation, and with a clear and fresh vision, the new band looks towards a bright future. Deeply rooted in Eastern Orthodox tradition and music, Patriarkh combines black and doom metal and ushers in a new era with outstanding, ominous religious schemas that conceal their identities amid remarkable liturgies with their fans.

Conveying the spirit of true patriarchs and Orthodox sacredness, the band just returned from an intensive run through Latin America. Patriarkh will soon possess European audiences on their “Prophecy” tour, wrapping up their last shows in Poland before heading to 28 cities in 13 countries. The final Batushka show will take place on December 13 in Melbourne, Australia.

Patriarkh states:

“DEAR PILGRIMS, FANS, AND FRIENDS!

As you may have noticed over the past few weeks, we have been spreading the word about our latest concerts in various parts of the world. The time has come for which we have been preparing for the past few weeks – a time of FINAL CHANGES.

Over the past two years, we have been working on new music, a new album, and a new stage. It has cost us a lot of sacrifices and effort. Along with the new musical stage, we have decided to embrace a new chapter of the band under a completely new name. This is also the perfect time for all your attention to be focused on our music and what we have to say through it, rather than on legal or personal struggles that have plagued our minds like a cancer.

Now that we see how important it is for many people to discredit our hard work and divert attention from what really matters, our MUSIC, we have decided to lift this burden so as not to negate our efforts. We want to completely disassociate ourselves from all of this, change the band's name entirely, and start a new chapter for ourselves as individuals and for the band.

On the other hand, we appreciate how many people value us, the dedicated fans we have all over the world, and how much we owe to you. Therefore, we want to bury all negative emotions, disputes, and dramas along with the old name Batushka.

With new music and a new name, we aim to set a new direction and begin a new story. A story that we hope you will join us in building together worldwide because without you, our Pilgrims, it doesn't make sense!

The change will not happen overnight, this phase will last until the end of the year. In the meantime, prepare for new music, a new image, and a new quality of performances that we want to introduce along with the new music.

December 13th will be a symbolic date. In Melbourne, Australia, the final farewell concert of Batushka will take place, and we will collectively bury this stage during the last liturgy.

Right after the new year, with the new publication, Patriarkh will be born. The patriarch, along with the new covenant, will begin his reign and send his Prophet into the world!

Anticipate the blessing of your new Patriarkh and the new Great Orthodoxies!” - ex-Batushka / Patriarkh

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here

Patriarkh are:

ВАРФОЛОМИЕЙ – vocals

МОНАХ ТАРЛАХАН – guitars

МОНАХ БОРУТА – guitars

АРХАНГЕЛ МИХАИЛ – guitars

ЛЕХ – drums

ХИАЦЫНТОС ЯЦА - choir

ЯЗЫЧНИК – choir

(Photo - Jacek Jaca Wisniewsky)