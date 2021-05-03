BEARTOOTH Announce US Headline Tour With WAGE WAR And DRAGGED UNDER
Columbus, Ohio-based rock band, Beartooth, have announced the US headline "Below" tour, taking place this summer. The Below Tour kicks off on August 14 in Las Vegas and winds through the country before wrapping in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 25. All confirmed dates are below, including several festivals at which the band will appear. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 AM, local time.
"Everyone has been waiting for so long to get back on tour - fans, bands, crews, the list goes on," says singer Caleb Shomo. "It's been a brutal year, to say the least. But there's finally some hope for rock on the horizon. I truly can't put into words how excited I am to get back out there and give all I have every night. This will be one of the most intense and emotional tours of my life and I can't wait to experience it with all of you."
Tour dates:
August
14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
15 - San Diego, CA - Soma
16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
19 - Portland, OR - Crystal
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
22 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House + Event Center
24 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana
26 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company
27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
29 - Denver, CO - Summit
31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
September
1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
11 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
18 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
19 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
24 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
Beartooth's new studio album, Below, will arrive on June 25 via Red Bull Records. Pre-order here.
Below is a pure distillation of rage - weaponizing its deceptively radio-ready bombast to deliver stone cold truth missives, each packed like a bomb with noisy rock chaos.
Below also revels in the darker underbelly of traditional metal, soaked in stoner rock tones and doomy dirge. Beartooth offer no cure. The recovery comes in the process; the journey is the destination. As long as the dueling dichotomy of anguish and cathartic creative expression remain bound together, Beartooth will be here to oversee the show.
Tracklisting:
"Below"
"Devastation"
"The Past Is Dead"
"Fed Up"
"Dominate"
"No Return"
"Phantom Pain"
"Skin"
"Hell Of It"
"I Won't Give It Up"
"The Answer"
"The Last Riff"
"Hell Of It":
"The Past Is Dead" video:
Lineup:
Caleb Shomo - Vocals
Zach Huston - Guitars
Will Deely - Guitars
Oshie Bichar - Bass
Connor Denis - Drums