BEATALLICA Sign With Metal Assault Records; Gearing Up To Release Fourth Album

Metal Assault Records has announced its newest signing, Beatallica. For those uninitiated, Beatallica brings the best of two distinct worlds together and puts their own creative spin on it, lyrically and musically. As the name might suggest, it's the band’s unique take on a Metallica / Beatles mash-up.

They will release their fourth full-length album, and their first in more than seven years, via the label in 2021.

A message from the label: "Metal Assault first got introduced to Beatallica in 2010 when the band toured the West Coast and performed at the now defunct Key Club in West Hollywood, putting on the kind of performance only they can. Subsequently, we interviewed Beatallica and kept track of their progress over the years, as they took their show on the road all over the world, garnering a global fanbase, to go with heaps of praise from members of Metallica and the like, as well as from journalists everywhere.

Whilst we wait for the new album to get ready for release, Metal Assault Records has hereby added Beatallica’s three existing full-length albums to the band’s new Bandcamp store, and these albums can be purchased here."

Noteworthy quotes about Beatallica:

“It was pretty amazing…I’m glad there’s people like that in the world.” – James Hetfield

“I think it’s cool when people do sh*t like that. It’s not flattery, it’s just fun for me.”– Kirk Hammett

“This is pure genius! You’ve got a fan in me!!! – Mike Portnoy

Tracklist

“Sgt. Hetfield’s Motorbreath Pub Band”

“A Garage Dayz Nite”

“For Horsemen”

“No Remorseful Reply”

“The Thing That Should Not Let It Be”

“Everybody’s Got A Ticket To Ride Except For Me And My Lightning”

“…And Justice For All My Loving”