BEAUTIFUL CREATURES To Release Live Concert To Celebrate 20 Year Anniversary Of Debut Record

On August 14, 2021, exactly 20 years after the rock band Beautiful Creatures released their self-titled debut album on Warner Bros. Records, the band will release a live concert video to celebrate the anniversary with their fans.

The sold out show, filmed April 24, 2003 at the Keyclub on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, CA, features original members Joe Leste, Dj Ashba, Anthony Focx, Kenny Kweens and Glen Sobel. The video, entitled Unapologetic Rock-N-Roll, can be viewed on the band's YouTube Channel; a preview can be seen below.