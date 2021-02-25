Beavis And Butt-Head Announce New Movie

MTV favorites Beavis and Butt-Head made an unexpected announcement earlier today via a Zoom call, which can be seen below. The animated icons stated that they are making a brand new movie for streaming service Paramount+.

No further details, such as title, release date, or soundtrack info have been made available.

In 1996, Beavis and Butt-Head released their first movie, Beavis And Butt-Head Do America. The film earned over $63 million at the box office. The soundtrack featured songs from White Zombie, Ozzy Osbourne, and AC/DC amongst others.

In 2020, Comedy Central announced an expansive deal with Emmy Award-winner Mike Judge to reimagine Beavis and Butt-Head.

Launched in 1993, Beavis and Butt-Head quickly became a force in pop culture and started a television revolution with its pure, unadulterated, satirical commentary on youth and adolescence. Centered on two teenage couch potatoes, Beavis and Butt-Head, the unprecedented concept immediately became part of the vernacular in a way no other adult animated series had before. Known for tackling social issues including teen obesity, workers’ rights and media trends, the show connected with an entire generation, laying claim as one of the most innovative series in the modern-day zeitgeist.

In this new iteration, Beavis and Butt-head are entering a whole new Gen Z world. Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the new series with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids. Judge is set to write, produce and provide voice over for both iconic characters.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” says Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge.

The deal marks a homecoming for Judge after going on to create other landmark series including Silicon Valley and King Of The Hill, and movies like Office Space and Idiocracy among others. Beavis and Butt-Head marks a return to animation as he looks to recreate a cultural dialogue for a new generation, giving familiar fans and new audiences alike the chance to experience and laugh with America’s favorite animated duo.