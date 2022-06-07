Beer Rock Compilation Album Features Rock Icons And Emerging New Artists From MTS; Now Streaming

MTS Management Group/MTS Records announces the new compilation album, Beer Rock.

If you like your beer cold and your rock hard, then “Beer Rock” will have you cranking up the tunes while you crack a cold one. This album boasts 29 songs by up and coming artists paired with big name players from the 80s and early 90s rock/metal heyday.

Offering round after round of great rock music, “Beer Rock” features members from rock’s A-list bands including AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne Band, Mötley Crüe, Badlands, Faith No More, Poison, Skid Row, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy and more. To top off the playlist, the album boasts standout independent artists like Once Great Estate, Izzie’s Caravan, John Vento, Nied’s Hotel Band, Tom Tikka. Gary Pratt, Matt Westin, Jeremy Parsons. Jay Elle, and Sarantos. Nothing goes better with a tall mug than classic rock mixed with some refreshing new tunes!

Stream on Spotify here, and below.

Versailles Records was founded over a decade ago in 1999 and has been distributed nationally by Big Daddy Music Distribution/MVD since early 2001. The label has sold over a hundred thousand albums, including the popular ‘Millennium Tribute’ series. Owned and operated by music biographer Jake Brown, who founded the label in 1999, Versailles Records primarily focuses in the genre of hard rock. For more information on Versailles Records, please visit their website.