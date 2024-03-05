BEFORE THE DAWN Unleash "Chaos Sequence" Single And Music Video

Before The Dawn have unveiled their brand-new single, “Chaos Sequence”, together with an official music video. The relentless song is cut from the band’s upcoming digital EP Archaic Flame, set for release this Friday, March 8 via Napalm Records.

After a decade of silence, the Finnish metal juggernauts shattered expectations with their comeback album, Stormbringers, the subsequent reconquering of Europe’s stages in 2023, and successfully dominating the 70000 Tons of Metal cruise last month.

With “Chaos Sequence”, Before The Dawn unleash another rousing headbanger and catch the listener’s ear instantly with a fast-paced intro and raw death metal facets. Everchanging clean vocals mixed with the deep, visceral growls of vocalist Paavo Laapotti build up to an untamable atmosphere, captured by the official music video.

Before The Dawn on “Chaos Sequence”: “‘Chaos Sequence’ portrays the disarray if the current times as well as the energy that flows inside the band after victorious comeback year. Chaos around us growing unceasingly but at least storm inside the band can easily be tamed and turned into new music.”

Before The Dawn on the EP Archaic Flame: "Activating the band after a decade of slumber that was meant to last forever, there were a lot of question marks in the air. But after each uncertain event was forged into a victory, we are able to look back to 2023 and admit that it became the most successful year in the whole history of the band. Extensive and triumphant Fin and Euro tours showed us that our fans had not forgotten us, and once things were back in motion, we did not want to push breaks and headed back to the studio to record an instant follow-up to Stormbringers in the form of an EP titled Archaic Flame."

Pre-order here.

Archaic Flame tracklisting:

"Archaic Flame"

"Chaos Sequence"

"Run To You" (Bryan Adams Cover)

"Dying Sun" (live)

"Archaic Flame" video:

Before The Dawn are:

Vocals - Paavo Laapotti

Guitar - Juho Räihä

Bass - Pyry Hanski

Drums - Tuomas Saukkonen

(Photo - Teppo Ristola)