BEGAT THE NEPHILIM Unleash New Single / Video "Ossuary"

Hailing from New Hampshire, blackened melodic death metal act Begat The Nephilim have long been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to delivering high energy and complex riffing backed by harsh otherworldly vocals. This was very evident on the band’s sophomore album The Grand Procession which was released through Noble Demon Records. For a taste of what the album delivers, and to see the intense skill set from the band, check out the latest single and video "Ossuary".

The video for "Ossuary" depicts a story that features the figure from the cover art for the album which was designed by Giannis Nakos (The Agonist, Suffocation, Evergrey) and based on a concept from the band's vocalist and lyricist, Tyler Smith.

Offering some background to the lyrics to the song, the album and video concept, Smith states: “This song lyrically and thematically, with the music video, was inspired at first by one of my favourite movies, Cemetery Man. The cover art for the album as well. At the heart of it, this song is as important to this album's overarching theme of death and grieving as the title tracks are. I wrote this song for my father specifically, as well as my friends that I have lost along the way. The ossuary in this song is representing both a mental and physical place I can bury my lost. This song and album overall is an ode to the dead.”

Discussing the music behind "Ossuary", guitarist Cam Dupere offers: “The impetus for the composition of 'Ossuary' was to showcase the frenetic energy of our earlier material juxtaposed against a more brooding and moody atmosphere. Elements of our sound that were hinted at on our first album are explored more thoroughly, such as the black metal influenced riffing and technical flourishes. The middle section was written to contrast the blitzkrieg that proceeds and follows it, allowing the listener time to decompress before the sonic onslaught begins again. The focus on a more dynamic shifts was definitely a driving force behind 'Ossuary' and will be a great asset in our bag of tricks going forward.”

The video for "Ossuary" was created by Eric DiCarlo from SquareUp Studios, who has previously worked with acts such as Lorna Shore, Shadow Of Intent, Dying Fetus and Chelsea Grin. The location for the shoot was also once used by Alice In Chains for the video "Voices".

Begat The Nephilim have been busy writing their third album which will be mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy guitarist Christian Donaldson, who has worked with acts such as Ingested, Beyond Creation, Get The Shot and more. The band are due to hit the studio late this year.

"Ossuary" will have the blood pumping for what comes next; be sure to check out more from The Grand Procession.

Tracklisting:

"Panegyric"

"Pygmalionism"

"Paterfamilias"

"Threnody - Death Of Spring"

"The Grand Procession"

"Ossuary"

"Exanguinated"

"Dirge"

"Paupers Grave"

"The Grand Procession Part ll"

"Leucomalachite Green"

"Paterfamilias" visualizer:

"Paupers Grave" lyric video:

The Grand Procession is out now on Noble Demon and is available for purchase at this location.